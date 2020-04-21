Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday, said Muslims are prosperous in the country and those trying to vitiate the atmosphere cannot be their friends. Days after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation expressed concern over alleged incidents of “Islamophobia” in India.

On Sunday, the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on the Indian government to take steps to protect Muslim minorities who are being “negatively profiled,” facing “discrimination and violence” amid the coronavirus crisis. The OIC criticized the “growing Islamophobia” in India.

Earlier, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday urged India to take “urgent steps” to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of “Islamophobia” in the country

Naqvi,while speaking to reporters said, “We are doing our job with conviction. The prime minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians.”

“If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India’s Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims,” he said when asked about the OIC criticism.

The minority affairs minister asserted “secularism and harmony? is not a “political fashion”, but a “perfect passion” for India and Indians.

OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) on Sunday posted on Twitter and said, “ (We) urge the Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under international Human Rights law.”