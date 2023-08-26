India has to move on path of S&T to become developed nation: PM Modi

Underlining that the 21st century is technology driven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country has to move on the path of science and technology more firmly in order to become a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047.

In order to instill scientific temper among the new generation, the fervor generated by the Chandrayaan success needs to be channelled into Shakti. For this, a quiz competition will be organised on MyGov from 1 September, he said and pointed out that the New National Education Policy also has ample provisions for science and technology.

The PM arrived to a grand welcome in New Delhi today after his brief visit to Bengaluru where he interacted with the ISRO team in the aftermath of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. He reached Bengaluru directly after his four-day tour of South Africa and Greece. BJP President J P Nadda welcomed the PM and felicitated him on the success of his visit and the momentous achievement of the Indian scientists.

Modi expressed his gratitude for the enthusiasm of the people for the success of the Chandrayaan-3. He talked about his interaction with the ISRO team and informed that “the point where the moon lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed will now be known as ‘Shiv Shakti’. He elaborated that Shiv denotes Shubh and Shakti exemplifies Nari Shakti. Shiv Shakti also stands for the connection of Himalaya and Kanyakymari. Similarly, the PM informed that the point where Chandrayaan 2 left its footprints in 2019 will now be called ‘Tiranga’.

He said: “Tiranga gives strength to deal with every Challenge”. He also announced the decision to celebrate 23 August as National Space Day. The PM conveyed the greetings and congratulatory messages that the global community showered to India during his visit. India, he said, is creating a new impact on the basis of its achievement and successes and the world is taking note.

Mentioning his visit to Greece, first in the last 40 years by an Indian PM, Modi highlighted love and regard for India in Greece and said that in a way Greece will become India’s gateway to Europe and will be a strong medium for robust India EU relations.

The PM stressed the need to take the youth’s involvement in Science further. Therefore, he said there is a need to see how space science can be leveraged for good governance and ease of living for the common citizen.

He reiterated his decisions to deploy government departments in finding out ways of leveraging space science and technology in service delivery, transparency and perfection. For this Hackathons will be organized in the coming days.

The upcoming G20 Summit, the PM said, is an occasion where the entire nation is a host but the maximum responsibility falls on Delhi. “Delhi has the good fortune to get an opportunity of keeping the flag of nations’ prestige flying high.”

He emphasised that Delhi needs to follow the tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ as this is a critical occasion to show the hospitality of India.

“There will be a lot of activities between 5-15 September. I apologise in advance for the inconvenience that may be caused to the people of Delhi. As a family, all the dignitaries are our guests and we have to make our G20 Summit grand with collective efforts.”