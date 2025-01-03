India has always stood by Maldives: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said India has always stood by the Maldives, adding the Indian Ocean archipelago is a concrete expression of New Delhi’s ”Neighbourhood First” policy.

There have been some important positive developments in India-Maldives relations in recent months but the two nations need to do much more, he said in talks with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel. The Maldivian minister arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit to explore ways to bolster bilateral ties in several key areas, including maritime security, trade and investment.

Jaishankar noted that the two countries have signed the framework to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions. The two neighbours have also increased their engagements in various sectors.

The Maldivian minister said he wanted to be in India on his first overseas visit during the new year. He said Male desires a dynamic and meaningful agenda with India for the year ahead.

”It is an important year for Maldives-India relations. We are celebrating 60 years of establishment of formal diplomatic relations. Our partnership dates back to centuries. Our partnership is built on mutual understanding, respect and a shared commitment,” he said.

Khaleel said the India-Maldives relationship, rooted in decades of trust and friendship, will continue to thrive.

”As a beneficiary of India’s Neighbourhood First policy, the Government of Maldives deeply values the significant importance India placed in its relationship with the Maldives. We have many examples where the Government of India has consistently stood by the Maldives as an immediate responder in times of need,” he said.

Ties between India and the Maldives came under strain after Mr Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China policies, became president of the island in November 2023.

Soon after taking charge of his office, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

However, there was a breakthrough in ties when Mr Muizzu visited India in October last year to reset ties with New Delhi.