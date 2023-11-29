India forms panel to probe US inputs on plot to kill Pannun

The government on Wednesday said it has constituted a high-level committee to look into inputs shared by the US pertaining to the nexus between organised criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others, in an obvious reference to the information shared by Washington about the alleged involvement of India in a plot to target separatist ‘Khalistani’ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

In response to media queries on the India-US security cooperation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the matter was raised by the American side during the course of discussions on bilateral security cooperation.

”We had also indicated that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on our national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue. In this context, it is informed that on November 18, the Government of India constituted a high-level enquiry committee to look into all the relevant aspects of the matter,” the spokesperson said.

He said the government will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the enquiry committee.

The White House recently said it had stopped a plot to kill Pannun, who claims to have dual citizenship of the US and Canada, on American soil this year and warned India over concerns about New Delhi’s involvement.

Indian agencies lodged a case against Pannun over the language he used in a video message on social media earlier this month to warn people against flying Air India.

The US claim came close on the heels of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleging the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of another ‘Khalistan’ supporter Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a Vancouver suburb in June. India denied the claim as absurd.