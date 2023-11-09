India engaged with Qatar over 8 ex Indian Navy personnel on death row: MEA

The Centre on Thursday said it would remain engaged with the Qatari authorities in the matter concerning eight Navy veterans who were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on October 26.

At a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said an appeal has been filed in the case. India also got a second consular access to the eight Indians on November 7. The judgment in the case, he said, was confidential and has only been shared with the legal team.

”We are in touch with their families…we will continue to provide them legal and consular support,” the spokesperson added.

He noted that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had recently met the families of the eight Indians and assured them that India would do everything to secure their release.

The court sentenced the eight Navy veterans on undisclosed charges. All of them were employees of Doha-based Dahra Global and were arrested in August 2022 for espionage. India called the ruling deeply shocking and has opened all diplomatic channels with Qatar in the case.