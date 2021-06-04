India will continue to make all efforts to ensure that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, an accused in the PNB fraud case, is brought back to the country to face justice, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

”India remains steadfast in its efforts that fugitives are brought back to India. He (Choksi) is currently in the custody of Dominica with some legal proceedings underway. We will continue to ensure he is brought back to India to face justice,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He said Choksi was currently in the custody of the Dominican authorities.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on 23 May after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica after Antigua police launched a manhunt for him.

Choksi was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.

A Dominican court on Thursday denied bail to Choksi. During the hearing, Dominican Judge Bernie Stephenson said the fugitive businessman must answer the charges of illegal entry into Dominica.