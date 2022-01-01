India despatches five lakh Covid vaccines to Afghanistan

Reinforcing its commitment to Afghanistan, India today supplied the next batch of humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine (COVAXIN) to the embattled country.

The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul.

Another batch of additional 500,000 doses would be supplied in the coming weeks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Government of India has committed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of COVID Vaccine and essential life-saving drugs.

Earlier last month, India delivered 1.6 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation (WHO). ”In the coming weeks, we would be undertaking the supply of wheat and the remaining medical assistance. In this regard, we are in touch with UN agencies and others for finalising the modalities for transportation,” the MEA added.

India is in touch with Pakistan for the supply of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat for the people of Afghanistan. The wheat is to be transported to the war-torn country through Pakistan territory.

India has already given to Islamabad the list of Afghan contractors and truck drivers who would transport the wheat to Afghanistan. Pakistan has agreed to open its border for transporting food-grains from India to Afghanistan. It normally does not permit two-way trade between India and Afghanistan.