India cripples Pak air defence system in Lahore after unsuccessful attack on military base

Indian Armed Forces, on Thursday, launched a full offensive against Pakistan by targeting their air defence system, along with radars, at a number of locations.

Stating that the Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as that of Pakistan, the Ministry of Defence said it has been reliably learnt that an air defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Rattled by the strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched a counter offensive on multiple defence bases located in the northern and western of the country. However, the attempts were neutralized by the Indian armed forces who engaged the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.

Detailing the manner in which India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6-7, it was clearly outlined that neither any Pakistani military establishments were targeted nor there were any civilian casualties.

On the night of 07-08 May, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the spokesperson said.

It was learnt that IAF’s S-400 also dubbed as ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, the air defence missile systems, were made operational to neutralize the Pakistani drones and missiles. Considered to be among the most advanced long-range air defence systems in the world, S-400 is built by Russia. Capable of detecting and engaging a wide spectrum of airborne threats, including stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and tactical ballistic missiles, S-400 can engage upto 36 targets at one go.

Post Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using Mortars and heavy calibre Artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. During the night of 07-08 May, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. The Indian Army responded proportionately to the attack.

“Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military,” the statement read.