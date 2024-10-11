India concerned over situation along UN-patrolled ‘Blue Line’ in southern Lebanon

‘Break Stigma: Support at Work’ theme marks Indian Army’s Mental Health Month at MONUSCO
Running from September 10 to October 10, the initiative on the theme "Break Stigma: Support at Work" aimed at enhancing the mental health of UN peacekeepers.
”Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.
India on Friday expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation along the ‘Blue Line’, the UN-patrolled line of separation in southern Lebanon, and said it continues to monitor the situation closely.
More than one million people across Lebanon have been uprooted by ongoing and deadly Israeli airstrikes across the country.
There has been a dramatic escalation of hostilities between Israeli forces and Hezbollah along the UN-patrolled ‘Blue Line’ against the backdrop of the year-long war in Gaza.
