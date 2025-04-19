Indian student killed after being hit by a stray bullet in Canada shooting

An Indian student was killed in the Ontario town of Hamilton in Canada after being hit by a stray bullet during gunfire, Hamilton police said. She has been identified as Harsimrat Randhawa from the Indian state of Punjab.

According to the police, Randhawa was studying at Mohawk College and was standing at the bus stop on her way to work when she was killed. The tragic incident took place on April 17 at approximately 7:30 pm (local time).

The Indian student was hit on the chest and rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

“Hamilton Police are investigating a homicide after an innocent female bystander was struck by a stray bullet during gunfire on Upper James. On April 17, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Hamilton Police received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road. When police arrived, they found a 21-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to hospital and later died from her injuries,” the police said.

The police said that a passenger of a black Mercedes SUV fired at the occupants of a white sedan in gangland-style shooting. One of the bullets hit Randhawa, an innocent bystander. After the shooting, both the cars fled the scene.

Some of the bullets also entered the window of a nearby residence where the occupants were watching television a few feet away. Fortunately, no one was injured in the home.

The police have started an investigation into the case and efforts are on to catch the occupants of the cars involved in the firing.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India, Toronto, said that they were saddened by the tragic death of the Indian student and that they are extending all necessary assistance.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario. As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance…” the Indian mission said in a post on X.