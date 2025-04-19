Passenger facilities get updated at Andal airport

Almost a decade after its inauguration, India’s first privately-run airport Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport has launched a slew of passenger amenities including a full-fledged lounge of about 1,500 square feet and a dedicated help desk for Apollo Group of Hospitals inside the security hold area of the airport. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the airport at Andal, West Burdwan district in 2015.

Kailash Mondal, the director of Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, told The Statesman that a confectionery major has built a furnished lounge with outlet for rest and refreshment of the passengers.

“We also launched a dedicated help desk for Apollo Group of

Hospitals, Chennai. This help desk will offer patient appointment bookings, free pickups from Chennai Airport to Apollo Hospital, free registrations, 30 per cent discount on health checkups, and other health care related assistance,” Kailash Mondal added.

There is tremendous rush for the flights to and from Chennai operating from Kazi Nazrul Islam airport for patient parties from South Bengal and western part of Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dreamt of converting the domestic airport to an international airport with flights to and from South East Asian tourist destinations. Prodded by the CM, West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation increased its stake in the shareholding of Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Limited (BAPL), the private promoter of this airport. Globally famous Changi Airports of Singapore happens to be one of the stakeholders of BAPL. Presently flights operate to Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra and Guwahati from Durgapur-Andal.

“Already the state has submitted a proposal to upgrade the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, which is of 4C category with night landing facilities, having a capacity to handle 4 lakh passengers annually, to an international airport to the union civil aviation ministry. The airport can be expanded and there will be a need to set up immigration counters and customs zones for international flights,” said Mondal.

“It’s been a total game changer for both business travelers, tourists as well as for patient parties seeking better health care for their ailing relatives in hospitals dotting across South India. We from the business and sports community are thankful for the connectivity through the airport to all the major cities of the country. With Kolkata’s leading heritage brand Flurrys opening their lounge recently in the airport is an added feather in the cap of KNI airport, and the flyers will have an enhanced array of options,” said V K Dhall, vice-president of National Rifle Association of India and president of West Bengal Rifle Association.

“Congratulations to BAPL for the success of the Durgapur airport and the aerotropolis. In spite of some teething problems and pandemic, today we are proud to have an airport of this magnitude in our district. We are in regular touch with the civil aviation ministry to upgrade this to an international cargo hub. With the introduction of a host of new passenger friendly facilities, Andal Airport, which is already having a pan-Indian traffic through a network of seamless interconnecting flights, has been instrumental in accelerating growth in the Chotonagpur area, also known as Ruhr of India following the dream envisioned by our Chief Minister,” said Jagdish Bagri, secretary general of South Bengal Federation of Commerce and Industries.

“I hope that the KNI Airport will add more new passenger facilities and also introduce more routes in the coming days which will further pave the way of business development of South Bengal with world class connectivity. I was really happy while travelling in that maiden flight from Kolkata to Andal along with the host of Tolywood celebrities and state cabinet ministers in 2015 ,” said Sandip Bhalotia, vice-president, Raniganj Citizen’s Forum.