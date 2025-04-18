Over 67% children between six to 59 months in India are anemic: National Health Survey

More than 67 per cent of children between six to 59 months are anemic in India, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The National Health Survey-5 (2019-2021) data on the status of anemia in India puts the rate of anemia among women between 15-49 years at 57 per cent, pregnant women in the same age group at 52.2 per cent, and at 59.1 per cent among adolescent girls between 15-9 years.

As per the National Health Survey report, the anemia rate among adolescent boys in the 15-19 years age group stood at 31.1 per cent and 25 per cent in men between 15-49 years.

Recognizing the burden of anemia across various population groups, the government of India has made a commitment to eradicating it. Although health is a state subject, the Centre remained proactive extending financial and technical support to states and UTs through the National Health Mission (NHM), which is aligned with their annual Programme Implementation Plans.

Under the Anemia Mukt Bharat launched in 2018 with a 6x6x6 strategy, there are six interventions to reduce the prevalence of anemia (nutritional and non-nutritional) in six age groups — pre-school children (6-59 months), children (5-9 years), adolescent girls and boys (10-19 years), pregnant women, lactating women, and women of reproductive age (15-49 years) following a life cycle approach.

The Anemia Mukt Bharat strategy has been implemented in all villages, blocks, and districts of all the States/UTs of India through existing delivery platforms as envisaged in the National Iron Plus Initiative (NIPI) .

India’s commitment to ending anemia is a global example of inclusive public health action. Through the Anemia Mukt Bharat strategy, the government has reached out to millions of women, children, and adolescents with Iron-Folic Acid supplementation, deworming, fortified nutrition, and awareness campaigns.

Anemia, primarily caused by iron deficiency, results from low haemoglobin levels, reducing the blood’s capacity to carry oxygen to vital organs. Deficiencies in folate, vitamin B12, and vitamin A are other nutritional causes of anemia.