India committed to crime-free border with Bangladesh: MEA

India on Friday reiterated that it is committed to ensuring a crime-free border with Bangladesh, emphasising the need for enhanced security measures and adherence to bilateral accords.

”Effectively addressing cross-border criminal activities, smuggling and trafficking, barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices, and cattle fences are measures that are aimed at securing the border. We expect all earlier understandings in this regard will be implemented by Bangladesh in a cooperative approach towards combating such crimes,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said India had made its position clear to Dhaka recently when it called the Bangladesh acting high commissioner to the foreign office.

Advertisement

The Bangladeshi diplomat was summoned a day after the Bangladesh foreign office summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma following allegations that India was attempting to construct fences at five specific locations along the 4,156-kilometre Indo-Bangladeshi border in violation of a bilateral agreement.