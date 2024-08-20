India committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission.

”Our efforts to adopt clean energy on a large scale are in line with this goal,” she said while presenting the National Geoscience Awards-2023 at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She emphasised that green transition requires greater focus on minerals such as critical minerals and rare earth elements. She expressed confidence that the establishment of the National Critical Minerals Mission will help India become self-reliant and strengthen the value chain of critical minerals required for economic development and green transition.

Advertisement

The President said that to achieve India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, it is important to achieve self-sufficiency in mineral production.

She was happy to note that the government was taking many steps like the integration of geoscientific data through the National Geoscience Data Repository Portal, the use of AI and emerging technologies in the exploration and mining of mineral resources. She expressed confidence that these steps will enable everyone to understand the country’s natural wealth better and utilise it properly.

The President was happy to note the establishment of the National Landslide Forecasting Centre in Kolkata which will issue an early warning bulletin for all landslide-prone states. She stressed the need to make systems so foolproof and accurate that disasters like landslides and floods cause minimum damage.

She said India’s geological history is recorded in its rocks, plains, fossils and marine beds. She urged the youth to understand the importance of geo-tourism and geo-heritage sites. She stated that geo-tourism can be a medium to encourage people to join the field of geoscience.