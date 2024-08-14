India cohesive nation with diversity and plurality: President

President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that in a vast country like India, tendencies that stoke discord based upon “perceived social hierarchies” have to be rejected and affirmative action must be strengthened as an instrument of inclusion.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, she said the steady progress of India’s political democracy testifies to the country’s progress towards consolidation of social democracy.

“The spirit of inclusion pervades every aspect of our social life. We move together as a cohesive nation with our diversity and plurality,” the President said.

Greeting the nation on the Independence Day, Mrs Murmu said India’s remarkable progress in several fields will make the country a developed nation in near future. With the adoption of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita from July this year “we have removed one more relic of the colonial era”, she said.

The new criminal justice laws are “oriented towards ensuring justice for the victims of crime instead of focusing on punishment alone. I see this change as a tribute to the freedom fighters.”

She said from 2021 to 2024, India has been among the fastest growing major economies, with an average growth rate of eight per cent annually. This has not only put more money in the hands of people, it has also drastically reduced the number of people living below the poverty line.

As for those who continue to suffer from poverty, all efforts are being made not only to provide a helping hand to them, but also to bring them out of it, the President said.

For example, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, launched in the initial phase of Covid-19, continues to provide free ration to about 80 crore people, which also ensures that those who have recently come out of poverty are not forced back into it, she said.

The President said India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, and “we are also poised to become one of the top three economies soon.” This, she said, has been made possible only by tireless hard work of farmers and workers, by the farsightedness of planners and wealth-creators, and by the visionary leadership.

“Farmers, our Annadata, have ensured that agricultural production continues to beat expectations. With this, they have contributed immensely to making India self-reliant in agriculture and feed our people,” the President said.

Infrastructure has received a boost in recent years. Strategic planning and effective institutions have helped expand the network of roads and highways, railways as well as ports, Mrs Murmu said.

Considering the great potential of futuristic technology, the Government has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and Artificial Intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for start-ups which will propel their growth, the President said.

It has made India an even more attractive investment destination. All of these factors have set the stage for the next generation of economic reforms and economic growth that will catapult India among the developed nations, she said.

The President said the world of sports is another arena in which the country has made great progress in the last decade. The Indian contingent put up its best efforts in the recently concluded Paris Olympic Games. “I appreciate the dedication and hard work of the players,” she said.

The President recalled the sacrifices of leaders in the freedom struggle of the country and said “Thanks to their unceasing labour, the soul of India awoke from centuries of torpor.”

It was a nationwide movement, in which all communities participated, the President said. The nation is now celebrating the 75th year of the Constitution. “Remaining firm on the Constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, we are on the mission to enable India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage,” the President said.