‘Positive indications’ post Indo-China 12th round talks at Moldo

Following the 12th round of military-level talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday, sources said a possibility of disengagement from Gogra, Hot Springs near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) may take shape.

The meeting began at 10.30 am and ended at 7.30 pm at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. Sources acquainted with the development has termed it to be the shortest meeting as of yet that went on for about nine hours between military delegates of both sides. However, it is learnt that an official statement may be issued on Monday deliberating on the outcome of the recent meeting.

It was learnt that the impasse between forces of both countries might have come to an “agreeable position” where disengagement from friction areas such as Gogra, Hot Springs may soon become apparent. The meeting was also to deliberate on solutions to end the impasse at Depsang which initially was not in its priority since it was not considered to be a part of the current standoff that started in May last year. It may be noted that the conflict in Depsang occurred in 2013.

Sources said this decision on part of India was reached after deliberations that sought to conclude it is better to resolve all issues along the LAC once and for all. However, it is yet to be known what decision was made, or whether at all a solution could be found in the 12th round of talks to resolve the Depsang conflict.

The Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) of China, meanwhile, is using heavy machine guns, a rocket launcher and mortar bombs to train troops in the Tibet region. As per media reports, in the hinterland of the plateau, a certain brigade of the Tibet Military Region is training troops.

Reportedly, the officers and soldiers have crossed the muddy mountains to reach the target area. They utilised weapons such as heavy machine guns, bazookas, and mortars for the battle scenario training.

More than 10,000 China, Russian soldiers will attend joint drills in Ningxia, SCMP reported. Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday that the exercise in China’s Ningxia Hui autonomous region would take place in early August. It will ‘consolidate cooperation’ and ‘maintain regional peace.’