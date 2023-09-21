India-Canada row: Confusion as BLS notice on ‘suspension of visa services for Canadians’ reappear

Amid heightened tensions with Canada over the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, BLS international, an agency that runs visa applications centres in Canada, have once again posted a message on its website saying that Indian visa services for Canadians have been suspended due to operational reasons.

However, when The Statesman reached out to BLS International for confirmation eaerlier today, an executive termed the notice wrong. When asked how it was put on their website if not true, he gave a vague reply and said “I don’t know, some confusion. something from government side. It has been removed now I guess.”

Soon after, the notice was removed. However, after brief disappearance, the same notice resurfaced again. “Important notice from the Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21st September 2023 [Thursday], Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice.”

The government has not released any official statement regarding the same. Meanwhile, repeated calls to BLS to seek clarification returned unanswered.

This comes hours after Canada said that it will adjust diplomatic staff presence in India amid “threats on social media”.

Ties between New Delhi and Ottawa deteriorated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shocking allegations of Indian role in Nijjar’s killing. Moreover, Canadian Minister expelled an Indian diplomat allegedly linked to Nijjar’s death and revealed his identity, moving away from diplomatic precedents.

India rejected Trudeau’s claims terming them “absurd and politically motivated” and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

Nijjar was killed by two masked gunmen in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey. He was designated as a terrorist by New Delhi in 2020.

Ever since, the two countries have been at loggerheads and announced several moves against each other. While Canada updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to avoid visiting several places, New Delhi urged Indians in Canada to exercise extreme caution amid rising “politically condoned” hate crimes.