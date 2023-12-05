INDIA bloc’s upcoming meet tomorrow as per plan: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut clarified that the Opposition’s INDIA bloc meeting wasn’t an impromptu decision but was planned well in advance, predating the election results. Raut emphasized that the meeting had been in the works even before the polls, mentioning Mallikarjun Kharge’s communication with Uddhav Thackeray regarding the meeting, days before the election outcomes. He also confirmed Thackeray’s attendance at the meeting following his arrival in Delhi. The next meeting is on December 6 at Kharge’s residence in Delhi.

In contrast, the BJP seized the moment to criticize the Opposition alliance, suggesting Mamata Banerjee’s absence signaled her realization that the INDIA bloc held no prospects.

Scheduled for December 6 at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi, the meeting aims to strategize against the ruling BJP in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Seat-sharing remains a focal point for discussion among the 28 coalition members.

Amid mounting pressure within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), two members urged the Congress to promptly initiate talks regarding seat allocation for the upcoming elections. They emphasized the importance of allowing uninterrupted proceedings during the ongoing winter session to engage in debates.

Mamata Banerjee, however, expressed unawareness of the meeting and mentioned her commitment to prior engagements in North Bengal, indicating she would have adjusted her schedule if notified in time. The involvement of other TMC members in the meeting remains uncertain.