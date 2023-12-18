INDIA bloc will oust Modi Govt, asserts Lalu Prasad

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National President Lalu Prasad said here on Monday that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will oust the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The statement of the RJD chief came a day before the scheduled meeting of the Opposition bloc in the national capital.

The INDIA is an umbrella group of the Opposition parties formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

“Everyone is coming to INDIA bloc meeting. It has a bright future,” the former Union railway minister told reporters in response to a question on Tuesday’s meeting.

Exuding confidence about the INDIA bloc forming the government in 2024, the RJD chief said, “We (the INDIA) will win (the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). Unitedly, we will uproot the Narendra Modi Government.”

Earlier this month, a meeting of the floor leader from the Opposition group was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss strategy to fight the BJP in the general elections.

Tuesday’s meeting is likely to be attended by the heads of the political parties of Opposition.