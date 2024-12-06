INDIA bloc parties from Manipur urge PM Modi to visit strife-torn state

As many as 10 political parties, including Congress, from Manipur on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the strife-torn state.

The ethnic clashes that erupted in the state of Manipur on May 3 last year continued unabated. Scores of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

Addressing the media at Vijay Chowk along with leaders of other parties from the INDIA bloc, Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said that they were not given permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday over the situation in the state.

“Our people who are on the way to Delhi are disheartened as the permission was not granted. But, we will continue our protest in many forms in different parts of the country as Manipur turmoil has become a national issue. We strongly condemn such anti-democratic act of not allowing us to protest at Jantar Mantar today,” he said.

Meghachandra claimed the 30 lakh people in Manipur are forced to undergo the ongoing turmoil in the state for a period of almost nearing two years now.

“As we are not allowed to hold our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. We have gone to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to invite the Prime Minister to visit Manipur before this year of 2024 ends. If he has no time to visit, then we also demand that he should invite all political parties from Manipur in his PMO or at his residence in Delhi,” the MLA said.

He said they have also requested him to be pro-actively involved and engage with the people of Manipur as he, being the Prime Minister, can only bring peace and normalcy in the state.

Meghachandra also urged people of the country to join in their movement for bringing peace and normalcy in Manipur.