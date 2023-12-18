INDIA bloc meet to discuss strategy for 2024 LS polls on Tuesday

With the Lok Sabha elections drawing closer, the fourth meeting of the top leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will be held here on Tuesday.

The INDIA is an umbrella group of the Opposition parties formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the meeting which is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm at a hotel in the city, it is likely that deliberations would be held on seat sharing for the general elections with an aim to defeat the BJP and its alliance parties nominees. It is likely to be attended by the heads of the political parties of Opposition.

Trinamool Congress, which is a part of the INDIA alliance, has stressed on discussion on seat sharing during the meeting as already three meetings were held earlier.

“Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that meetings were held thrice. This time discussion should be on seat sharing. This meeting should be result-oriented,” said TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

While Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad exuded confidence that the INDIA alliance will oust the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We (the INDIA) will win (the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). Unitedly, we will uproot the Narendra Modi Government,” the RJD chief told reporters a day before the meeting.

Notably, all eyes are on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal as his eyes scheduled Vipassana meditation is scheduled to start on the same day, will attend the meeting or give it a miss.

The BJP, however, asserted that there will be no outcome of the meeting of the Opposition.

Attacking the Opposition, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said, “This meeting is being held only for clicking pictures. There will be no outcome.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking the INDIA alliance since ints inception and called it as “ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance.

It may be mentioned that, earlier this month, a meeting of the floor leader from the Opposition group was held at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss strategy to fight the BJP in the general elections.