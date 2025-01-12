INDIA bloc is unbroken and stands strong: Akhilesh Yadav

Defending the INDIA bloc amid rift among the alliance partners, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, said on Sunday that it is “unbroken and stands strong”.

“Keep this in your mind, the INDI alliance is strong and will remain strong. In the state where the regional party, which is strong against BJP, should be supported,” he said. Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the BJP would lose in the Milkipur assembly by-election.

“They (the BJP) looted to win seven assembly bypolls. The matter also reached the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the policemen repeatedly pressed the button of the EVM machine. “If there is a forensic investigation, it will become clear that the same person voted multiple times.

The officials who were dishonest in the elections were themselves saying – what to do, there is compulsion,” the SP president alleged. Asked what they would do if women in Milkipur were stopped at gunpoint like in Kundarki and Rampur, Akhilesh Yadav said, “This question is big. I want to tell the workers to keep these things in their mind. Whatever decision has to be taken at that time, take it immediately.”

On the question of going to Kumbh, the SP president said, “I have always gone to Kumbh. If you want, I can share the picture. Those people should also share their pictures who ask others to take a dip in the Ganga. Some people go to Kumbh for charity while others wash away their sins.” Commenting on the incident at Kannauj railway station yesterday, he said, “The accident that happened at Kannauj railway station is unfortunate. The stations built during the British era still remain intact.

It would have been better if they had been restored. By the grace of God, no one lost his life, it is a matter of great relief. There should be a complete investigation into this incident.” He said that the contractors take the contract and give it to someone else. They leave after earning their profit without working. In such a situation, only third class deadly construction work will be done with less than half of the remaining money. Hence, neither the quality nor the security will be taken care of.

He said due to this, both quality and safety are badly neglected which will result in such accidents. The SP chief demanded that the BJP government, considering itself responsible for this accident, should announce immediate compensation to the families of the injured. Akhilesh Yadav, who was speaking on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda , said Swami ji had said that ‘bread is needed more than religion’. It would be wrong to explain religious matters to the poor.