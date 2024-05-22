INDIA bloc has diseases worse than cancer: PM Modi

Attacking the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleged that the INDIA bloc has diseases worse than cancer and as they spread, they will destroy entire India.

“These three diseases of the opposition alliance can become more devastating for the country than cancer. First they are deeply communal,secondly they are extreme casteists and lastly they are extreme familyists,” he charged.

While addressing the rally in Shravasti on Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi said: “Yesterday I was watching a video in which people were seen running and climbing on the stage of the INDI alliance in UP. When I asked, why is this ruckus going on, someone told me that SP-Congress people give contracts to bring people to the rally, give money per person, but when they did not give the money, people ran and climbed on the stage. Now, how can a party whose condition is like this do any good to you?”

Advertisement

He said that Modi opened Jan Dhan accounts of more than 50 crore poor people, they will close their bank accounts and snatch the money. Modi provided electricity to every village, they will cut the electricity connections and create darkness again. Modi is delivering water to every home; SP-Congress people will even open the water tap of your house and take it away and they have expertise in this, he said.

While addressing the public, the PM said that Modi does not come from any royal family. I am the son of poor mothers like these mothers. I don’t want to earn anything for anyone, but I want to make my country so strong that dynastic parties cannot ruin the country again. For this I need your blessings, he added.

“Our Shravasti is such a historical and mythological place, where tourists from all over the country want to come. Earlier, there were SP-BSP-Congress governments for so long, but no one thought about the development of Shravasti. They are neither concerned about the development of Shravasti nor about the heritage of the country. Our government is working to give Shravasti a separate identity on the map of the country,” he claimed.

The PM claimed that Modi is the watchman of the rights of the deprived. I guarantee you, the Karnataka model of snatching reservation will not be implemented in the country. Those who did nothing for 60 years have united to stop Modi. The duo of two boys has been relaunched in UP. Same old flop film, same old characters, same old dialogues. The entire election is about to end, but have you heard even one new thing from these people, he questioned.