INDIA bloc floor leaders meet to discuss issues to be raised during Winter Session of Parliament

The floor leaders of the INDIA alliance convened a meeting in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the issues to be raised during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with other leaders of INDIA bloc parties, were present in the meeting.

The Winter Session, which began on November 25, was marred by chaos on Wednesday as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the indictment of business tycoon Gautam Adani in a bribery case by the United States.

The uproar in the Lok Sabha led to its adjournment till 12 noon, with Opposition leaders accusing the government of avoiding accountability on the matter.

The main Opposition Congress demanded Adani’s arrest and also that a Joint Parliament Committee be constituted to probe the allegations against him.

Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, “Today there is a strategy meeting of INDIA alliance parties in the presence of Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. Every session day we have a meeting with all the INDIA alliance partners and discuss the agenda and what stand has to be taken…”

The ruling BJP, however, has defended the business tycoon, questioning the timing of his indictment just before the commencement of the Winter Session.

Besides the Adani indictment, the Opposition is also likely to raise the issues of Manipur unrest, farm crisis and caste census during the season.