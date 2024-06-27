INDIA bloc discusses strategy for ongoing Parl session

A meeting of leaders of the INDIA bloc was held here on Thursday to chalk out strategy on various issues, including NEET, amid the ongoing session of the Parliament.

The meeting convened by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge along with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, was attended by party leader K C Venugopal, NCP (SCP) president Sharad Pawar, TMC leader Derek O’brein, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, JMM leader Mahua Maji, among others.

During the meeting, they discussed a wide range of issues concerning the public.

Advertisement

Informing about the INDIA bloc meeting under the leadership of Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in a social media post wrote, “We are all committed to fighting for the issues and rights of the people.”

Venugopal, who is the Congress General Secretary in-charge of Organization, in a post on X wrote, “Floor leaders of INDIA parties met at INC President Mallikarjun Kharge ji’s residence to chalk out the strategy for the rest of the Parliament session.”

Meanwhile, talking to a news agency, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Several issues were discussed in today’s meeting. There was also discussion on the Speaker election (in Lok Sabha) and President’s address.”

Notably, in a post on X, Kharge has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint session of both the Houses.

“Overall, Modi ji is making a futile attempt to garner some applause by making the Honourable President read lies, which the people of India have rejected in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi along with other leaders of INDIA bloc met Speaker Om Birla in his chamber in Parliament.