India is becoming a nation of job creator

From job seekers, India is not becoming a nation of job creators, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday in his ‘Man Ki Baat’ while applauding the recent surge in startups in the country.

“This is the turning point of India’s growth story, where people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators. This will further strengthen India’s stature on the global stage,” the Prime Minister said.

“A few years back if someone used to say that he wants to do business or wants to start a new company, then, the elders of the family used to answer that – “Why don’t you want to do a job. There is security in the job, there is salary. The hassle is also less. But, if someone wants to start their own company today, then all the people around him are very excited and also fully supportive,” the Prime Minister said.

“These days, all we hear about from every corner is about Start-up, Start-up, Start-up. It is true, this is the era of start-up, and it is also true that in the world of start-up, India is leading in a way in the world today. Start-ups are getting record investments year after year. This sector is progressing very fast,” he said while appreciating the efforts made by the young generation.

“The reach of start-ups has increased even in small towns of the country. These days the word ‘Unicorn’ is in vogue. ‘Unicorn’ is a start-up whose valuation is at least 1 Billion Dollars, which is more than about seven thousand crore rupees. Till 2015, there used to be hardly nine or ten Unicorns in the country,” he said. But today India is flying high even in the world of Unicorns, he added.

“In just 10 months, a unicorn is being raised in India every 10 days. This is also a big thing because our youth have achieved this success in the midst of the corona pandemic. Today there are more than 70 Unicorns in India,” he said.

There are more than 70 start-ups that have crossed the valuation of more than 1 billion. Friends, due to the success of Start-Ups, everyone has noticed them and the way they are getting support from investors from all over the country and abroad. Perhaps, just a few years ago no one could have imagined this happening, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also asked people to be more cautious on Covid 19 front. He warned, “Don’t forget that Corona has not gone yet. It is the responsibility of all of us to take precautions”. He further appealed to safeguard the environment, hailed the community efforts in rejuvenating rivers, planting trees and preventing soil erosion.

In his address, the Prime Minister also saluted the country’s soldiers ahead of the Navy Day and National Flag Day to be celebrated next month. He also saluted the security forces ahead of the golden jubilee of the 1971 war. “In the next 2 days, we will be stepping into the last month of the year 2021 in which we will be celebrating Navy Day and National Flag Day. I would like to salute the brave sons and mothers who have been involved in the defence sector,” he said.