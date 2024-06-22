India, Bangladesh strengthen bilateral ties with multiple MoUs, agreements

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina oversaw the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The ceremony took place at Hyderabad House in Delhi, marking a pivotal moment in India-Bangladesh relations.

The agreements exchanged included a Shared Vision for India-Bangladesh Digital Partnership: Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masood Bin Momen and India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra facilitated the exchange of documents, underscoring mutual commitments in digital collaboration.

A Shared Vision on the India-Bangladesh Green Partnership focused on environmental initiatives and sustainable development goals.

An MoU was exchanged on Maritime Cooperation and Blue Economy: Strengthening ties in maritime security, cooperation, and exploring opportunities in the blue economy sector.

An MoU for Cooperation on Health and Medicine was renewed, reflecting ongoing collaboration in healthcare between the two nations.

Further, an MoU between In-Space and Bangladesh’s Ministry of ICT and Telecom was exchanged, enhancing cooperation in space technology and satellite communication, signed by Chairman and CEO of Bangladesh Satellite Company Ltd Shahjahan Mehmood and Secretary Department of Space S Somnath.

An MoU was exchanged between the Ministry of Railways, India and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Railway. Aimed at enhancing railway connectivity and facilitating smoother cross-border transportation, the MoU was exchanged by Mohamed Humayun Kabir and Chairperson of the Railway Board Jaya Sinha.

Another MoU for Cooperation in Oceanography was exchanged to promote joint research and exploration in ocean sciences, signed by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Mohammed Mustafizur Rahman and High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma.

An MoU between the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief was renewed to strengthen disaster management strategies and resilience efforts.

PM Modi and PM Hasina also oversaw the renewal of the MoU for Cooperation in Fisheries, which will continue joint efforts in sustainable fisheries management and aquaculture.

An MoU was also exchanged between DSSC (Defence Services Staff College) Wellington and DSCSC (Defence Services Command and Staff College) Mirpur which will promote military education and strategic studies cooperation, exchanged in the field of defence.

This exchange of MoUs came after PM Modi and the visiting Bangladesh PM held delegation-level talks.

PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh is on a two-day State visit to India from June 21 to 22, marking the first foreign guest on a bilateral State visit to India after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government.

PM Modi and PM Hasina also held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House today.