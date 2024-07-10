India, Austria ready to contribute to any effort for peace in Ukraine: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said both India and Austria favour dialogue and diplomacy for the earliest restoration of peace and stability in Ukraine and are ready to provide every possible assistance in this endeavour.

”I have already said in the past that this is not the time for war. Problems can’t be resolved on the battlefield. Wherever it is, the killings of innocent people are not acceptable,” he said at a joint press interaction with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer after wide-ranging talks between the two leaders in Vienna.

Mr Modi, who arrived in Vienna last night on a two-day visit to Austria, said he had discussed with Chancellor Nehammer in detail the conflict in Ukraine as well as the situation in West Asia, apart from other global developments and bilateral issues.

He said there were discussions also on the challenges like climate change and terrorism. On climate, he said India has invited Austria to join initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance. ”We are both opposed to terrorism and we agree that the menace in any form is not acceptable. It can’t be justified in any manner,” he said.

The PM said the two countries also emphasised the need for reforms in the United Nations and other international institutions to make them more contemporary and effective.

Mr Modi said he was happy that during the beginning of his third term in office, he got an opportunity to visit Austria. ”This trip of mine is historic and special. After 41 years, an Indian PM has visited Austria. We discussed new possibilities to strengthen our ties further. We have decided to give these ties a strategic direction in sectors like infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, and artificial intelligence. We will work towards linking each other’s capabilities,” he said. An agreement has already been reached on mobility and migration partnership. It will help in legal migration and movement of skilled workforce. The exchange between cultural and educational institutions will also be promoted, he said.

The Austrian Chancellor noted that before arriving in his country, PM Modi paid a visit to Moscow. ”Therefore, it was particularly important for me to hear about the Prime Minister’s personal assessment regarding the intentions of Russia in respect of the peace process. Our shared objective is to achieve a comprehensive, just and permanent peace in line with the UN Charter. My Cabinet has been in constant contact with the EU,” he said.

He said that for him it was an important signal that India, as a founding member of the BRICS, participated in the Swiss Peace Summit on Ukraine. ”Today, we have been talking about an even stronger commitment and about the possibilities of reviving the peace process. PM Modi and myself discussed the unique position of India in the so-called Global South. India is an important, influential and credit-worthy country. India is the biggest democracy in the world. Therefore, India’s role, especially for Austria, is more than important when it comes to the peace process and future peace summits. As a reliable partner, Austria will be available as a site for dialogue, making use of its unique position as a neutral country – a member of the EU but not a member of NATO.” he added.

Earlier, the PM was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancery as he began his landmark visit to Austria.

Scripting a new chapter in bilateral relations, he was warmly received by Chancellor Nehammer who had last week called the Indian PM’s visit to Vienna as a “special honour”.

The Austrian Chancellor hosted PM Modi for a private engagement as the Indian PM arrived from Moscow on Tuesday evening. This was the first meeting between the two leaders and comes at a time when the two countries are marking 75 years of diplomatic relations.