India and Australia on Monday held their 3rd 2+2 dialogue featuring their foreign and defence secretaries at which the two countries resolved to enhance collaboration in tackling terrorism and violent extremism through increased information sharing and meeting other global challenges.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar while the Australian side was headed by Foreign Secretary Frances Adamson and Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty.

“Achieving the shared objectives of peace, prosperity & progress in the Indo-Pacific region. The 3rd India-Australia Foreign & Defence Secretaries’ Dialogue saw excellent discussions between the two sides as they welcomed the recent progress made in deepening ties,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During the dialogue, issues related to bilateral defence engagements, areas to enhance cooperation in the field of defence industry and defence technology, as well as the prevailing regional security concerns were discussed.

Defence Secretary Kumar expressed his satisfaction about the ongoing defence engagements between the two armed forces and conveyed the commitment of his ministry to further enhance the defence cooperation engagements, both in scope and complexity. The Australian delegation also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India is holding dialogue in the ‘2+2’ format with Japan and the United States at the ministerial level. The ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue with Japan was held in late November while the dialogue with the US will be held later this month.