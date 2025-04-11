India takes up with Australia defacement of Consulate in Melbourn

India on Friday raised with the Australian authorities the incident of defacing at the premises of the Consulate General of India in Melbourne.

”All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country,” the High Commission of India in Canberra said in a social media post on X.

Reports said the graffiti was discovered at the front gate of the Consulate General in the early hours of April 10.

The incident was confirmed by Victoria Police, which stated that officers attended the site on the morning of April 10 after a call regarding the act of vandalism was received.

“Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight, sometime between Wednesday, and Thursday. An investigation into the damage remains ongoing,” the report stated.