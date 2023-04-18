India attaches special importance to SCO: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India’s Presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was guided by the mantra, “TOWARDS A SECURE SCO”, which was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Qingdao Summit in 2018.

Bhupender Yadav said India attached special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region.

He was addressing the fourth Meeting of the Heads of Ministries and Departments of SCO member states responsible for environmental protection.

The meeting was attended by high-level delegations from the SCO member states: Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and representatives from the SCO Secretariat.

Sharing India’s experiences, Yadav mentioned the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 20 October 2022. He invited the SCO community to be a part of Mission LiFE for individual, family and community-based actions.

The meeting resulted in the adoption of a joint communiqué on the results of the fourth Meeting of the Heads of Ministries and Agencies of the SCO Member States Responsible for Environmental Protection Issues, 18th April 2023, New Delhi. The Joint Communique has been framed on the basis of the SCO Action Plan to implement the 2022-24 concept of cooperation in the field of environment protection.