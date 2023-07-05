India asks G20 to rise above differences to address global challenges

India on Wednesday asked the G20 countries to “rise above differences” and address the challenges confronting the world and also act as G20 members responsible for global well-being in the spirit of one family.

In his inaugural address at the G20 Science Ministers meeting here, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said India recognises the significance of global collaboration and knowledge sharing in addressing the complex challenges of present times and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been repeatedly reiterating this from time to time at every international forum.

He called for leveraging the collective wisdom, expertise, and resources to foster a culture of innovation, promote sustainable development, and ensure a prosperous future for all. He also urged the G20 nations to move ahead with a profound agenda to excel in inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth.

Referring to the fact that a number of member states were represented at the highest level in their national science hierarchy, Jitendra Singh said the group has the potential to address major global challenges, as India did recently while combating Covid pandemic. He emphasised that during its G20 Presidency, India stands committed to advancing global research and innovation for a better tomorrow.

He said in recent times, scientists and researchers have been at the forefront of cutting-edge discoveries and advancements across multiple disciplines like space exploration to artificial intelligence, from biotechnology to nanotechnology and have pushed the boundaries of scientific understanding and have fostered innovation that benefits humanity as a whole.

Jitendra Singh said that as the world grapples with the challenges of climate change and depleting natural resources, it becomes imperative to harness renewable energy sources efficiently. He emphasised that G-20 members should remain committed to Net Zero goals and continue to work on sustainable development and renewable energy and expressed satisfaction that the world has witnessed substantial growth in solar and wind power installations in recent years.

”Our scientists have been working tirelessly to discover and create materials that can revolutionise the energy sector, making it cleaner, more affordable, and accessible for all,” the minister added.

Jitendra Singh underscored that G20 nations must harness the power of technology and innovation to drive the transition towards cleaner energy sources and promote eco-innovations, such as smart grids, energy-efficient buildings, and sustainable transportation systems, as these initiatives not only mitigate environmental impact but also foster economic growth and create new avenues for job creation.