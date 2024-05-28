India announces $ one million relief assistance for landslide-hit Papua New Guinea

India on Tuesday announced an immediate relief assistance of $ one million to support relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea which was devastated by a massive landslide on May 24.

“As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea in times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters, as in the wake of the earthquake in 2018 and volcanic eruptions in 2019 and 2023. ”An important pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, is Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. India is committed to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder,” the MEA added.

Advertisement

The landslide in Enga Province buried hundreds of people and caused major destruction and loss of life.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi conveyed his deep condolences and iterated India’s readiness to extend all possible support and assistance to the Pacific island country in its time of difficulty.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance,” he said in a post on X.