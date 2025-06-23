India and Mauritius strengthen Naval ties with INS Teg’s strategic port call

INS Teg, a frontline stealth frigate of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command, has concluded its port call at Port Louis, Mauritius, as part of its operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region.

The visit featured a broad spectrum of professional, social, and cultural engagements, reflecting the deepening maritime cooperation between India and Mauritius.

According to a statement issued by the Naval spokesperson, during the deployment, INS Teg conducted coordinated surveillance of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Mauritius, in collaboration with ships and aircraft of the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG).

This joint surveillance effort reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to securing the global maritime commons and combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The Commanding Officer of INS Teg, Captain Vikas Guleria, paid courtesy calls on several senior government and military officials, including Rampersad Sooroojebally, Commissioner of Police; Suresh Seebaluck, Secretary to Cabinet; Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India; Kan Oye Fong Weng Poorun, Secretary for Home Affairs; and Captain CG Binoop, COMCG.

As part of the visit’s capacity-building initiatives and exchange of Best Practices, personnel from the Mauritius NCG underwent training onboard INS Teg. The training covered areas such as firefighting, damage control, bridge and engine room watchkeeping, electrical systems, and small arms handling. Live demonstrations, including post-sailing diving checks, were also conducted.

Additionally, at the request of the NCG, a technical team from INS Teg assisted the crew of CGS Valiant in troubleshooting a defect and operationalizing a diesel generator—support that was highly appreciated by the Mauritius Coast Guard.

The visit of INS Teg to Mauritius stands as a strong testament to the Indian Navy’s sustained efforts to enhance maritime security cooperation and bilateral engagement. The deployment not only advanced operational interoperability but also reaffirmed the enduring friendship between India and Mauritius, built on shared values, mutual trust, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous Indian Ocean Region, the statement concluded.