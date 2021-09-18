India adds 34,403 new Covid cases, 320 deaths

With 34,403 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India’s overall infection count has reached 3,33,81,728, while the number of active cases has dipped to 3,39,056, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

With 320 more fatalities, total toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,44,248, the ministry data said.

This is the second consecutive day that the number of single-day cases was above the 30,000 mark.

On Thursday, the figure was 30,570 cases. The number of active cases now stands at 1.03 per cent of the total infections.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 37,950 Covid-infected patients recovered, pushing the country’s total recoveries to 3,25,98,424 and the national recovery rate for the Corona infection stands at 97.64 per cent, according to the data.

As of now, the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

It said that active Covid-19 cases in the country decreased by 3,867 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.97 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 84 days, the ministry said.

Kerala, which has been reporting the highest daily Covid cases for the last few weeks, has registered 17,681 new infections, while Maharashtra reported 3,783 new cases, according to the Health Ministry’s report.

Meanwhile, single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, with 56 more patients recuperating as against 47 new infections, a health department official said on Friday.

No fresh fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, he said.

The coronavirus tally stood at 53,990, while the death toll was at 271.

The northeastern state now has 536 active cases, and 53,181 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

According to the ministry data, 4,44,248 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,38,322 from Maharashtra, 37,555 from Karnataka, 35,271 from Tamil Nadu, 25,084 from Delhi, 23,165 from Kerala, 22,886 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,620 from West Bengal.

Also, 15,27,420 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 54,92,29,149, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive has exceeded 77.24 crore, according to the ministry.