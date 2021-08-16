India adds 32,937 Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 145 days

India recorded a single-day rise in infections of 32,937, taking the total caseload to 3,22,25,513 on Monday, while the active cases came down to 3,81,947, the lowest in 145 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to the virus, the data showed.

So far, 3,14,11,924 people have recuperated and 35,909 recovered in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 per cent, it said.

Cumulatively, 54.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far and 17,43,114 have been inoculated in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The 417 new fatalities include 130 from Maharashtra and 102 from Kerala.