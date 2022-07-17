India achieves landmark of ‘200 Crore’ COVID-19 Vaccinations

In a historic milestone, India’s cumulative COVID19 vaccination drive has surpassed the 200-Crore milestone on Sunday.

As per reports shared by the Union government, till 1 pm today, a total of 2,00,00,15,631 doses have been administered across the country.

This has been achieved through 2,63,26,111 sessions.

According to the Co-Win Portal, with a total 1.91 lakhs of vaccine being administered so far on Sunday, the number crossed the milestone mark of 200 crore.

A total of 199.97 crore Covid vaccine doses were administered across the country until Saturday night, which includes 5.48 crore doses of the precaution dose.

On the occasion, Prime MinisterNarendra Modi congratulated citizens on crossing the 200 Cr milestone of Covid Vaccination drive.

In a tweet, PM congratulated the countrymen on bringing about this significant feat. He called India’s vaccination drive “unparalleled in scale and speed”.

India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India’s vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/K5wc1U6oVM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2022

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated the country on achieving this landmark in only 18 months. He stated that “this extraordinary achievement will be etched in history”.

बधाई हो भारत! सबके प्रयास से आज देश ने 200 करोड़ वैक्सीन लगाने का आँकड़ा पार कर लिया है। India has scripted history under PM @NarendraModi Ji's visionary leadership. This extraordinary achievement will be etched in the history! #200CroreVaccinations pic.twitter.com/wem0ZWVa0G — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 17, 2022

India’s nationwide COVID19 vaccination program was launched by PM on 16 January, 2021.

With 71% of CVCs located in rural areas and over 51% of vaccine doses administered to women, India’s National COVID19 Vaccination Programme also ensured geographical and gender equity.

India’s free nationwide COVID19 vaccination exercise is also being carried out through initiatives like Har Ghar Dastak, Workplace CVC, School-based vaccination, vaccination of persons with no identity documents, Near-to-Home CVC, and Mobile Vaccination Teams.

“It took almost 9 months to reach the 100 Cr mark and another 9 months to reach the 200 Cr vaccination mark since the start of the vaccination drive on 16 Jan’ 2021, with the highest single day vaccination record of 2.5 Cr doses achieved on 17 Sept 2021,” stated the Ministry.

On 15 July, the Union Government launched a 75-day-long ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ to provide free precaution doses to all eligible adult populations at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs).

This special drive, part of the celebration for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, is being implemented in a ‘mission mode’ to increase uptake of precaution dose of COVID vaccine.