India to become a developed nation by 2047, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday vowed to make India a developed country by 2047.

The Prime Minister, who is on a day-long visit to Kutch, announced: “After the devastating 2001 earthquake, I had assured to develop the district and in 2022, see how well it has developed. Today I am promising to make India a developed country by 2047 and will surely do it.”

Earlier in the day, he inaugrated ‘Smriti Van’ in Bhuj and ‘Veer Balak Smarak’ in Anjar, in remembrance of those who deceased in the massive earthquake. The two memorials, he said, will put Kutch on the world map like Japan’s Hiroshima museum.

This morning, he laid the foundation for new projects and dedicated them to the nation projects worth Rs 5,000 crore. The PM said that Sarhad Dairy was inaugurated when he was the chief minister of the state. Back then, its daily milk collection was 1,400 litres which has increased to 5 lakh litre a day. Milk producers are making Rs 800 crore by contributing milk in the dairy.

In the last 20 years, Kutch has got 45 new colleges, 1,000 new schools, 250 hospitals, and thousands of check dams. It has got the first earthquake resistant hospital in the country, Modi said.

PM on Sunday also held a roadshow in Bhuj town of Kutch district on the second day of his visit to the state where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

Thousands of people from Bhuj and surrounding areas gathered on both sides of the road to greet Modi, who waved at them during the three kilometres long roadshow, held between Hill Garden circle and District Industries Centre in Bhuj town.

Modi reciprocated by waving at them while standing in his car. At one point, Modi even got out of the car and walked for a while to greet the people. Local administration had erected stages along the route for cultural and folk performances.

He remembered all his old friends from Kutch who had contributed to its development.

(With Input from Agencies)