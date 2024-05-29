INDI alliance has no PM face, only corruption: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Indi Alliance does not a face the PM’s post and there was only corruption.

”If you look at the faces of this INDI alliance, you will see only corruption,” he said.

Addressing an election meeting at Jawahar Lal Nehru PG College Sports Ground in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh to support Union Minister and BJP candidate Pankaj Choudhury, Shah took a jibe at the Opposition for not having a face for the PM’s post. ”PM Narendra Modi did a great job during Corona whereas the Congress has worked to divide this country,” he said.

Shah alleged that the leaders of this INDI alliance, which he alleged had committed a scam of Rs 12 lakh crore, had opened fire on the kar sevaks in Ayodhya. He said Congress kept people waiting for the Ram temple for 70 years, but PM Modi honoured the faith of the people by building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Questioning the public, the Home Minister said ”Whether the country would be safe in the hands of Congress, ‘which is afraid of Pakistan’s atom bomb’, or in the hands of PM Narendra Modi, who is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan ? It is for all of you to decide.”

Shah said that on June 4 (Counting day of general elections), the BJP will work to cross 400. “The BJP is already ahead with a majority in just five phases. It is going to cross 400 in the sixth and seventh phase. The Congress will be wiped out in the country. Rahul Baba of Congress will be reduced to 40 seats and the second ‘cycle’ (SP symbol) of second ‘prince'( SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) will be reduced to four,” he claimed.

He alleged that the leaders of INDI alliance were involved in corruption. ”Till date, PM Modi has not been accused of even a single penny of corruption. PM Modi has worked to take the country forward. That is the main reason, the people of the country are again going to form the BJP government,” he pointed out.