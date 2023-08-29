Incorporate new ideas for better governance: Himachal CM to trainee officers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu exhorted the trainee officers to work hard in the interest of the state and adopt a positive approach to serve the people.

A batch of 13 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HAS) and Allied Services Probation Officers undergoing the Foundation Training Programme at HP Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Fairlawn, called on the Chief Minister here at his official residence Oak Over on Tuesday.

Congratulating the trainee officers, he said that all the officers have achieved a landmark in their journey of life and now they must gain field experience.

It is mandatory for them to get acquainted with the topography of the state and the functioning of the government besides the customs and traditions of the areas, he said, adding that they should incorporate their ideas for better governance.

He said that the state has suffered massive destruction due to heavy rain and landslides recently and the state government was working diligently to provide relief to the affected families.

Assuring them to depute them in the relief operations shortly to gain experience, so that they can develop better decision-making capabilities, he wished all success for their future assignments.