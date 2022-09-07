Income Tax Dept Raids Political Parties Pan India to Unearth Bogus Donations

In connection with the alleged bogus donation and tax fraud, the Income Tax (IT) department in a massive search operation is conducting raids on several political parties across the country on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the raids are underway in multiple cities in over half a dozen States.

“These political parties were involved in serious financial impropriety by receiving donations without due statutory compliances,” informed sources adding that Election Commission of India in May this year took action against such political parties who had claimed IT exemption.

“The ECI took action against those parties which took tax exemption without complying with statutory requirements and deleted 87 political parties from its list for bogus donation and tax fraud and violating norms,” stated the source.

In Lucknow, the IT team arrived at the residence of Rashtriya Krantikari Samajwadi Party chief Gopal Rai.

According to sources, several NGOs are run by Rai and the IT department is investigating cases related to tax evasion.

Further details are underway.