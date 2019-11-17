As children and youngsters all around the world continue to protest against world leaders’ inactions towards controlling climate change, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to the central government, urging it to introduce classes on climate change and sustainability in the school curriculum.

In a letter to Union Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Chautala said climate change has become one of the major challenges being faced by developing countries, including India, having severe impact on the health of every citizen.

Thus, classes on climate change and sustainability should be introduced throughout the country as it would act as the edifice of health, he wrote. He said Italy recently became the first country to make classes on climate change compulsory in schools.

“Such learning and awareness should begin right from primary to higher education level so that our future generation recognise the importance of climate and sustainable development,” he wrote. Chautala also raised concerns over the pollution situation in the NCR. He said it is high time that collective efforts be made to find sustainable solutions to the problem.

He said the root cause of climate change has been enhanced pace of unsustainable development coupled with mass consumption of fossil fuels and deforestation.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to the central government, urging it to introduce classes on climate change and sustainability in the school curriculum. In a letter to Union Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Chautala said climate change has become one of the major challenges being faced by developing countries, including India, having severe impact on the health of every citizen.

Thus, classes on climate change and sustainability should be introduced throughout the country as it would act as the edifice of health, he wrote. He said Italy recently became the first country to make classes on climate change compulsory in schools.

“Such learning and awareness should begin right from primary to higher education level so that our future generation recognise the importance of climate and sustainable development,” he wrote. Chautala also raised concerns over the pollution situation in the NCR. He said it is high time that collective efforts be made to find sustainable solutions to the problem.

He said the root cause of climate change has been enhanced pace of unsustainable development coupled with mass consumption of fossil fuels and deforestation.