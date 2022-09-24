Inclement weather plays spoilsport for PM’s Himachal rally

Much to the disappointment of the BJP the rains played spoilsport to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to address the ‘Vijay Sankalp Rally’ that was held at Paddal Maidan in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The event organised by the state youth wing of the party, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was also seen as an occasion wherein the prime minister was to blow the poll bugle and address and interact with the anticipated one lakh youth in the rally.

However, due to the inclement weather Modi had to cancel his visit and had to virtually address the gathering from Delhi.

The state is heading for the Assembly elections later this year.

Addressing the rally, Modi expressed his anguish and apology for not being able to make it to the rally owing to bad weather. However, he assured the people of the state that he would soon visit Himachal to seek the blessings and benevolence of people of the state.

The prime minister said, “India has been immensely benefitting from the enthusiasm and skills of the youth of Himachal Pradesh. The government was committed to provide maximum opportunities to the youth to make them partner in development.”

While acknowledging the contributions of Himachal Pradesh in development of the nation and safeguarding the frontiers, Narendra Modi said that the hilly state has played a significant role in the progress of India’s development and freedom movement and that the energy of the youth of Himachal is being continuously harnessed for the country.

He also mentioned that the Union government has allocated record funds for national highways in Himachal Pradesh and has approved the proposal to add the ‘Hatti community’ of Sirmaur district to the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State.

“The Central government had sanctioned various national institutions to Himachal Pradesh during the last eight years. The Bulk Drug Pharma Park and Medical Devices Park would be set up in the state which would provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the youth,” he added.

He said that he has an emotional relation and bonding with Himachal Pradesh and whenever he visits Himachal Pradesh, he feels that he has visited his second home.

Chief Minister while addressing the rally expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Government of India for according, in principle, approval of Bulk Drug Pharma Park to the state.

“This Park would prove a game changer for the people of the state. The expected investment in this park was about Rs. 50,000 crore and would provide direct employment to about 30,000 persons,” he said, adding that 90 per cent of the project cost with the maximum limit of Rs 1000 crore would be provided by the centre.

He said that Himachal Pradesh was one of the three States of the country that was selected for Bulk Drug Pharma Park, which shows the benevolence of the Prime Minister towards the state.

Thakur said that the Prime Minister has always been considerate towards the developmental demands of the state and in reciprocation the people of the state also have a special bonding with him which was the biggest asset for the state.

He said that Medical Devices Park was also sanctioned by the Prime Minister for the state which would go a long way not only in giving a boost to the economy of the state, but will also provide gainful employment opportunities to thousands of youths of the state