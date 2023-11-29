Inauguration of road’s construction in Wayanad triggers row

The inauguration of the construction of eight roads in Nilambur by LDF MLA PV Anwar in Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad constituency has triggered a political row in Kerala. The inauguration was originally scheduled to be done by Gandhi, who represents Wayanad seat in the Lok Sabha.

It was initially planned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate the construction of eight of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) roads in Nilambur Block Panchayat in Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. However on Tuesday, Nilambur MLA Anwar inaugurated the construction of these roads.

The Congress leaders have termed Anwar’s actions as displaying political bankruptcy and indecency. The Congress alleged that the MLA violated the order of the Ministry of Rural Development that empowers respective MPs to inaugurate PMGSY roads.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too has supported Anwar. On Wednesday, ahead of Nava Kerala Sadas, Chief Minister Vijayan asked who assigned Rahul to inaugurate the construction work of the roads under the PMGSY in Nilambur?

“When a project is inaugurated in Kerala, the government should be informed about it,” the CM said. The state government bears 40 per cent financial expenditure of the PMGSY roads, he added.

Anwar accused the Congress party of playing a political game by inviting Rahul for the inauguration of the construction of roads even when the state government has scheduled Nava Kerala Sadas in Nilambur on Thursday.