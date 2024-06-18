BJP sees ‘betrayal’ in Rahul Gandhi’s move to vacate Wayanad; Congress hits back

The ruling BJP has slammed the Congress for what it called a “pattern of betrayal” after the Opposition party announced that Rahul Gandhi will vacate Wayanad and represent Raebareli in the 18th Lok Sabha.

The grand old party also announced the political debut of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Wayanad. She will be Congress’ candidate in the by-election after Rahul Gandhi’s move to vacate the seat.

Reacting to the announcement, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar, who unsuccessfully contested from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, said that the Congress is imposing another member of their dynasty on votes of Wayanad.

“There is shamelessness and there is Cong type of shamelessness – imposing one member after another of their dynasty on voters of Wayanad – after shamelessly hiding the fact that Rahul was contesting from another constituency,” Chandrashekhar said in a post on ‘X’.

Calling it a betrayal, the former Union Minister said that this was the reason why Congress was defeated for the third time in a row under Rahul Gandhi.

“This pattern of betrayal is the reason why Congress has seen 3rd poll defeat under Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

The Congress, which has been on an offensive mode ever since the Lok Sabha election results were announced, was quick to hit back at the BJP leader.

Responding to Chandrashekhar’s remarks, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera reminded him of a similar move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 when he vacated the Vadodara seat for Varanasi.

“Like @narendramodi ‘shamelessly’ concealed from the voters of Vadodara that he will be contesting from Varanasi too, in 2014?” Khera said.

