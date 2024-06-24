In UP, e-stamps will soon be available with new features

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to make e-stamps more secure in the state.

The Stamps and Registration Department has completed its preparations in this regard and plans to initiate the move by offering e-stamp papers of smaller value to the people.

These e-stamps will be personalized and can be obtained for use by an authorized person through online verification of their Aadhaar cards. This measure aims to completely eliminate the risk of fake stamps. Additionally, the department has finalized the design of the new e-stamp format.

On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, this initiative will initially be implemented for e-stamps worth less than Rs 100. To ensure the security of the new format, nine special security features have been incorporated, officials here on Monday said.

These features include a 1-D barcode, static line, SD amount, static SD amount, text thread, ASYM certificate ID, buyer’s name, single layer logo, text thread date, text ribbon, and BG. These measures will make it impossible to create fake stamps.

It is worth noting that printing a Rs 10 stamp paper costs approximately Rs 16, including the transportation cost from the Kanpur depot. Small value stamps are used more frequently. These stamps are utilized for affidavits, various government schemes, school and college admissions, employment services, and public grievances.

According to 2023-24 data, over 47 lakh e-stamps of more than Rs 100 value were issued, whereas over 2 crore 56 lakh e-stamp papers worth less than Rs 100 value were issued.

It is believed that the proportional commission on smaller value stamps is lower, often leading to complaints that some vendors create an artificial shortage and engage in black market activities. The availability of secure e-stamps for smaller value will alleviate such risks.