Rape allegations: Katwa Court sends UP cleric to cop custody

The Katwa Sub-Divisional Court in East Burdwan district has sent a cleric of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh to seven days police custody for allegedly raping his disciple. A day earlier he was sent to judicial custody by the Katwa Court after he surrendered on the directives of the Calcutta High Court.

A 25-year-old woman of Mongalkote has alleged that the accused cleric, Govinda Vallav Shastri met her first at a religious programme in Birbhum. She had become his admirer after hearing his speeches on Youtube and contacted him and met him in 2023.

Later, she became his disciple. She alleged that the cleric had promised to take all the responsibilities of her life and she started staying with him. But she has alleged that he has raped her repeatedly.

Advertisement

When she tried to contact him, both the cleric and his wife tried to disconnect her calls. After which she had become mentally ill and even tried to commit suicide.

She was admitted at the Katwa Sub-Divisional Hospital in critical condition for a few months, After her release, she filed an FIR against him in July. Mongalkote police station has lodged a case under section of rape, mental torture, cheating and abetting to commit suicide.

The police had sent the accused summons but the cleric did not appear and moved to Calcutta High Court seeking bail.

After Mongalkote police were informed that he had surrendered and sent to jail, a day later the cops moved the court seeking his custody.

The cleric remained tightlipped when taken into custody yesterday evening.

The SP of East Burdwan, Amandeep said that Mongalkote police have started investigations and have taken the accused into custody for interrogations.