In quest for a leader, Chhattisgarh Congress navigating Oppn dynamics

Following its debacle in the just-concluded assembly elections, the Congress in Chhattisgarh is poised to assume the role of the Opposition. While the BJP is engaged in the search for the next chief minister, the grand old party is contemplating the leader for the opposition.

In the aftermath of electoral defeats for most senior leaders, the Congress is left with a select group of capable figures, including former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, assembly speaker Dr. Charandas Mahant, and former ministers, Kawasi Lakhma, Umesh Patel and Lakheswar Baghel.

After the 2023 assembly election results, Congress’s prominent leaders had to confront defeat. 35 of its 14 legislators are first timers, while the remaining 21 have been elected for the second time or more. The challenge for Congress lies in the scarcity of articulate speakers within its ranks.

Advertisement

Within the legislative assembly, the Congress actively seeks an assertive leader for the Opposition. Dr. Charandas Mahant’s name is under consideration, but his composed demeanor may not align well with the demands of the Opposition.

Umesh Patel is confined to his constituency while Kawasi Lakhma may encounter challenges due to his weaker position in literacy and propensity for controversial statements. In this scenario, the party is left with two viable options – former CM Bhupesh Baghel and senior legislator Lakheswar Baghel. Sources say the party will elect its leader just before the winter session.