In poll-bound Jharkhand, Modi slams JMM-RJD-Congress alliance for ‘supporting infiltrators’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the JMM-RJD-Congress alliance government in Jharkhand, accusing it of supporting infiltrators and jeopardizing the security and development of the state.

Addressing a public rally in Garhwa district of Jharkhand, Modi said, “These (JMM-RJD-Congress) three political parties support infiltrators.” They are making them settle in the entire Jharkhand, he added.

The Prime Minister vowed that a BJP government in the state would fill 3 lakh government posts transparently, countering what he described as the current administration’s mismanagement and corruption.

Advertisement

“After BJP forms the government in Jharkhand, 3 lakh government posts will be filled in a transparent manner,” he declared.

Modi also condemned the spread of misinformation and rumors by the ruling alliance.

“These days there is a huge business of spreading rumours, but you should not believe any such rumour,” he cautioned.

The PM also recalled how the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) discouraged farmers from joining the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, misleading them by saying that the funds provided by the scheme would eventually be taken back.

Referring to the unfulfilled promises of the current government, Modi questioned the status of the Abua Awas Yojana, a housing scheme for the poor in the state.

He reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to housing development, citing his Lok Sabha campaign promise of constructing 3 crore new homes across India.

“Now, BJP Jharkhand has also resolved to build 21 lakh new houses,” he said. “Every poor person should have a house, this is BJP’s guarantee.”

The Prime Minister also underscored the prevailing challenges in the state, such as forced migration and a deteriorating law and order situation, which he attributed to the current administration’s ties with criminal elements.

“Jharkhand’s government has become enslaved by the mafia,” Modi charged. “The people are being forced to migrate. Your every vote will harm the mafia system made by the JMM-RJD-Congress here,” he pointed out.