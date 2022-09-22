In J&K bans import of cattle to prevent spread of Lumpy Skin Disease

To check spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), the Jammu and Kashmir government, on Thursday, imposed blanket nban on import of bovines from neighbouring states and inter-district movement of bovines within the UT for any purpose, till 25 October.

The order has been issued in the wake of spread of LSD in J&K and some states of the country as a measure of abundant precaution and in view of declaration of whole UT of J&K as “Controlled Area” for Lumpy Skin Disease video S.0 424, dated 5.9.2022 and in exercise of powers conferred under Section 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases Act, 2009.

The order further said that the decision will be reviewed on the basis of the evolving situation.